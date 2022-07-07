U.S. jobless claims rise to 235k, most in nearly six months

A hiring sign is displayed at a gas station as a customer walks past in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Thursday, June 9, 2022. Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. job market remains strong in the face of rising inflation and interest rates. Applications for jobless aid fell by 3,000 to 329,000 for the week ending June 11, the Labor Department reported Thursday, June 16. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)