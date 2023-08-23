What’s going on with Scooter Braun’s artist roster? Here’s what we know and what’s still speculation

FILE - Music executive Scooter Braun, left, appears with Justin Bieber at the World Premiere of "Justin Bieber's Believe" in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, 2013. Braun is one of the most recognizable names in the music business for his work as an executive, entrepreneur, and artist manager. Publicly, he's best known for two things: discovering Justin Bieber and purchasing the master recordings to Taylor Swift's first six album, inspiring her to re-record them in an ongoing series called “Taylor's Version.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)