Mo'Nique, Netflix reportedly settle her suit alleging bias

FILE - Academy Award-winning actress-comedian Mo'Nique appears at the premiere of "Almost Christmas" in Los Angeles, Nov. 3, 2016. Mo’Nique and Netflix reportedly have settled her lawsuit that accused the streaming service of racial and sexual discrimination. An attorney for the actor-comedian told The Hollywood Reporter the matter was “amicably resolved.” Attorneys for Mo'Nique and Netflix filed for the case's dismissal Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)