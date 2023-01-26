Eva Green, producers battle in UK court over collapsed film

FILE - Actress Eva Green poses as she arrives at the Cesar award ceremony, on Feb. 28, 2020 in Paris. A lawyer for Eva Green on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 accused producers of a collapsed film of trying to damage the performer’s reputation by depicting her as a “diva.” The French actress, who played Vesper Lynd in James Bond thriller “Casino Royale,” is suing producers for a $1 million fee she says she is owed for “A Patriot." (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)