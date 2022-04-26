Canadian distilleries stop producing hand sanitizer two years after start of COVID-19

A man dispenses hand sanitizer in a shopping mall in the Montreal borough of Pointe-Claire, Saturday, March 14, 2020. For many distilleries that pivoted their operations and began making hand sanitizer two years ago amid a surge in demand for the disinfectant product in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have completely stopped and are no longer including it as a part of their business.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes