Gildan Activewear reports fourth-quarter profit up from year ago, raises dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$173.9 million, up from US$67.4 million a year earlier, as its sales rose 14 per cent. Gildan Activewear Inc. president and CEO Glenn Chamandy poses for a photograph following the apparel manufacturer's annual meeting Thursday, February 5, 2015 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson