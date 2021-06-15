MOUNT-ROYAL, Quebec (AP) _ DavidsTea Inc. (DTEA) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Mount-Royal, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.
The beverage company posted revenue of $18.5 million in the period.
DavidsTea shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.31, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.
