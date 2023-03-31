EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks

** HOLD FOR STORY ** FILE - A semi-truck turns into an Amazon Fulfillment center in Eastvale, Calif. on Nov. 12, 2020. President Joe Biden's administration cleared the way for California's plan to phase out a wide range of diesel-powered trucks, a part of the state's efforts to drastically cut planet-warming emissions and improve air quality in heavy-traffic areas. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP, File)