'No culture, no future': Belgian artists decry virus rules

A dog wears a sign which reads 'Grrr' as it stands with a protestors during a demonstration in Brussels on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Belgian performers, cinema operators, event organizers and others joined together Sunday to protest the government's decision to close down the country's cultural life to stem the spread of the surging omicron virus variant. Gluhwein refers to a common drink which is served at Christmas markets. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)