CPP Investments fund built to weather market challenges, CEO says

TORONTO - The head of Canada's largest pension fund manager says the institution was built for today's challenges of slowing economic growth, elevated inflation and weakened equity markets.
While the picture might be grim, John Graham, president and CEO of the CPP Investments, told the Canadian Club of Toronto that it was designed to create value over the very long-term and to be resilient in the face of "wide-ranging market and economic conditions."
Simply exposing capital to markets has been a "winning strategy" over the past decade amid increasing valuations.
But rising geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, lockdowns and weakened public markets now make it an increasingly challenging environment for investors to navigate.
Graham says the key is active management and diversification to mitigate risk and deliver a more resilient portfolio for its 21 million contributors and beneficiaries.
That means investing in a wide range of asset classes and growth-oriented companies that perform differently throughout the economic cycle.
"It is difficult to get this benefit if you are mainly a purely passive investor," he said in the luncheon speech.
The pension fund delivered a 6.8 per cent return last year with assets growing to $539 billion, but a 10-year return of 10.8 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.