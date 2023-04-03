Energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher as oil prices rise

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index climbed nearly 180 points on Monday, buoyed by strength in energy stocks after Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers announced surprise oil production cuts on the weekend, while U.S. markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 178.39 points at 20,278.28.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 327 points at 33,601.15. The S&P 500 index inched up 15.20 points to 4,124.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 32.45 points at 12,189.45.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.42 cents US compared with 73.89 cents US on Friday.
The May crude contract was up US$4.75 at US$80.42 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$2.10 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$14.20 at US$2,000.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$4.05 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.
