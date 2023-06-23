Dutch government to end gas extraction in northern province after 60 years and many damaging quakes

FILE - Support beams stabilize an historic farm after a series of small tremors caused by decades of gas extraction, in Hunzinge, in Groningen province, northern Netherlands on Jan. 19, 2018. Extraction from one of the world's largest natural gas fields will end in October, the Dutch government announced Friday, June 23, 2023 turning off a lucrative tap that has also sparked unrest by causing a string of earthquakes. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)