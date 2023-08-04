OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.5 per cent in July. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 8.7 per cent (8.8)
_ Prince Edward Island 8.1 per cent (8.2)
_ Nova Scotia 7.7 per cent (6.4)
_ New Brunswick 6.2 per cent (6.4)
_ Quebec 4.5 per cent (4.4)
_ Ontario 5.6 per cent (5.7)
_ Manitoba 4.9 per cent (4.3)
_ Saskatchewan 5.1 per cent (4.7)
_ Alberta 6.1 per cent (5.7)
_ British Columbia 5.4 per cent (5.6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.