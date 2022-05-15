Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%

FILE - A man walks under a billboard displaying an advertisement for Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco with Arabic reading "Saudi Aramco, soon on stock exchange" in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 12, 2019. Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday, May 15, 2022 its profits soared more than 80% in the first three months of the year, as the state-backed company cashes in on the volatility in global energy markets and soaring oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)