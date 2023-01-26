BBC film on Indian PM Modi, 2002 riots draws government ire

Activists of the Democratic Youth Front of India hold a public screening of BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question” outside a bus terminus in Kochi, India, Tuesday, Jan.24, 2023. Days after India blocked the BBC documentary that examines Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role during 2002 anti-Muslim riots and banned people from sharing it online, authorities are scrambling to halt screenings of the program at colleges and universities and restrict clips of it on social media, a move that has been decried by critics as an assault on press freedom. (AP Photo/Sunoj Ninan Mathew)