US slightly revises up its GDP estimate for Q2 to 6.7%

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, speaks during a meeting with U.S. mayors including Louisville, Ky. Mayor Greg Fischer, center, to discuss workforce development, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. As Congress was debating a massive COVID-19 relief plan earlier in 2021, some governors and mayors pleaded that a federal infusion of money was needed immediately to help their communities recover. Now that they got it, some state and local officials are taking their time before actually spending the windfall. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)