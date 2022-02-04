Treasury urges closer watch on money laundering in fine art

FILIE - This June 6, 2019, photo, shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. Fine art isn't just nice to look at. It's also attractive to criminals trying to launder money, finance terrorism and trade illegal drugs and arms. The agency issued a report on Feb. 4, 2022, recommending that financial firms and art dealers set up an information-sharing database to track how sales of fine art are linked to bad actors who make anonymous purchases. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)