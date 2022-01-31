EXPLAINER: What will Neil Young's protest mean for Spotify?

FILE - In this May 25, 2019, photo, Neil Young performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. Following protests of Spotify kicked off by Young over the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, the music streaming service said Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the virus. The singer on Wednesday, Jan. 26, had his music removed from Spotify after the tech giant declined to remove episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which has been criticized for spreading virus misinformation. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)