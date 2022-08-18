US stocks drift between gains and losses in early trading

A currency trader watches monitors near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve said U.S. inflation is too high, suggesting support for more aggressive interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)