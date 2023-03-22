Fox, Dominion argue over legal standards to prove defamation

FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during election equipment testing with local candidates and partisan officers in Estancia, N.M., Sept. 29, 2022. Lawyers for Fox News and a voting machine company on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, tangled over the high bar to prove defamation in a $1.6 billion lawsuit that has embarrassed the conservative network over its airing of false claims related to the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)