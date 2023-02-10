OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's January employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.0 per cent (5.0)

Employment rate: 62.5 per cent (62.1)

Participation rate: 65.7 per cent (65.4)

Number unemployed: 1,046,000 (1,043,400)

Number working: 20,032,300 (19,882,300)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 9.5 per cent (9.7)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.3 per cent (4.3)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.1 per cent (4.1)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2023.

