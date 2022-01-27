US weekly jobless claims fall for the first time in a month

FILE - Prospective employers and job seekers interact during during a job fair on Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. California's unemployment rate dipped a half-percentage point in December as the most populous state added 50,700 nonfarm jobs, accounting for more than a quarter of the nation's 199,000 job growth for the month, according to new data released Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)