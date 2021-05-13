Bongino, Gowdy getting weekend shows on Fox News Channel

This combination of photos shows then Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 19, 2018, left, and Conservative commentator Dan Bongino speaks at the Conservative Political Action Committee annual conference in National Harbor, Md., on March 6, 2014. Gowdy will begin hosting a 7 p.m. Eastern show on Fox News Channelon Sundays and Bongino will be getting a weekly Saturday night program on the network starting June 5. (AP Photo)