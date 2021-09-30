Pandemic-fuelled rise in passenger misbehaviour taking toll on flight attendants

Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on April 28, 2021. Canadian flight attendants say they are being subjected to unacceptable levels of abuse from passengers as the COVID-19 pandemic grinds on.nullThe Canadian Union of Public Employees says flight attendants noticed an increase in bad behaviour over the summer. They say verbal altercations with passengers are common and affect flight attendants' mental health. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette