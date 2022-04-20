OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 6.7 per cent in March, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 6.3 per cent (5.1)

— Prince Edward Island: 8.9 per cent (7.4)

— Nova Scotia: 6.8 per cent (5.7)

— New Brunswick: 7.4 per cent (6.0)

— Quebec: 6.7 per cent (5.4)

— Ontario: 7.0 per cent (6.1)

— Manitoba: 7.4 per cent (6.1)

— Saskatchewan: 5.7 per cent (4.7)

— Alberta: 6.5 per cent (5.5)

— British Columbia: 6.0 per cent (4.7)

