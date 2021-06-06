Richard Robinson, longtime Scholastic CEO, dead at 84

FILE - Scholastic Inc. president Richard Robinson attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, in this Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, file photo. Robinson, who as the longtime head of Scholastic Inc. presided over such bestsellers as J.K. Rowling's “Harry Potter” novels and Suzanne Collins' “The Hunger Games” series along with a wide range of educational materials, reading clubs and book fairs, has died. He was 84. The children's publishing giant announced that Robinson died Saturday, June 5, 2021, but did not immediately provide a cause. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)