'Hamilton' fundraiser set for Hispanic Federation, Flamboyan

FILE - Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the award-winning Broadway musical "Hamilton" receives a standing ovation at the ending of the play's premiere held at the Santurce Fine Arts Center, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will bring his award-winning musical back to Puerto Rico for two weeks of performances in June, including a fundraiser for the Hispanic Federation and education nonprofit, the Flamboyan Foundation. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)