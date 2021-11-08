Quarles to leave Fed's board, giving Biden another slot

Chair of the Financial Stability Board, US Randal Quarles, right, is greeted by Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi during arrivals at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)