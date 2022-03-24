Port of Vancouver volume up one per cent last year despite pandemic, supply, flooding

A SeaBus travels across Burrard Inlet as gantry cranes tower above container ships being unloaded and loaded at port, in Vancouver, on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says cargo volumes increased one per cent to 146 million tonnes last year despite the pandemic, global supply chain challenges and extreme weather in B.C. at the end of the year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck