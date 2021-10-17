Celebrities to join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

FILE - In this Thursday, July 16, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince William speaks with service users during a visit to the Garden House in Peterborough, England. Prince William has criticized some of the world’s richest men for using their wealth to fund a new space race and space tourism, and called on the world's great minds to fix the planet first. The Duke of Cambridge spoke to the BBC about climate anxiety, COP26, space travel, and his family's long-standing commitment to environmental issues ahead of his inaugural Earthshot prize awards ceremony Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)