OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent in December. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 11.6 per cent (10.4)
_ Prince Edward Island 7.8 per cent (8.0)
_ Nova Scotia 7.9 per cent (8.1)
_ New Brunswick 7.9 per cent (8.5)
_ Quebec 4.6 per cent (4.5)
_ Ontario 6.0 per cent (6.4)
_ Manitoba 5.2 per cent (5.1)
_ Saskatchewan 5.4 per cent (5.2)
_ Alberta 7.3 per cent (7.6)
_ British Columbia 5.3 per cent (5.6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.