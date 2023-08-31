TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,292.62, down 37.70 points):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 55 cents, or 1.19 per cent, to $45.77 on 23.4 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up two cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $24.98 on 8.3 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 29 cents, or 0.61 per cent, to $47.44 on 6.9 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 44 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $87.42 on 6.5 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 17 cents, or 28.33 per cent, to 77 cents; Tilray Brands Inc. (TSX:TLRY). Healthcare. Up 39 cents, or 10.86 per cent, to $3.98; Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up three cents, or 4.69 per cent, to 67 cents. Embattled Canadian cannabis stocks jumped Thursday on the hope that the U.S. may ease restrictions on the substance. The Associated Press reported that the U.S. health department has recommended marijuana be moved from a schedule one to a schedule three controlled substance. U.S. Senate leaders hailed the recommendation Wednesday as a first step toward easing federal restrictions on cannabis.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Down $1.78, or 3.22 per cent, to $53.54. A more pessimistic outlook on interest rates and the economy led CIBC to boost how much it set aside for bad loans in its latest quarter, a move echoed by other banks as they prepare for slower growth ahead. CIBC, the last of the big Canadian banks to report its third-quarter results, more than tripled its provisions for credit losses from last year to $736 million in the quarter. CIBC's higher provisions helped push the bank's profits down to $1.43 billion in the quarter ending July 31 compared with $1.67 billion a year ago.
Laurentian Bank of Canada. (TSX:LB). Finance. Down $1.37, or 3.59 per cent, to $36.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada reported a dip in third-quarter profits as it continues to work through a strategic review. The review, which was announced in July and will explore a range of options including a potential sale, comes as the bank reported a third-quarter profit of $49.3 million, down from $55.9 million in the same quarter last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31,2023.