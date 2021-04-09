Wholesale prices up 1% in March, energy leads the way again

FILE - In this April 29, 2020 file photo, amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, a shopper wears a mask as she looks over meat products at a grocery store in Dallas. The rise in wholesale prices moderated a bit in February after a record increase in January with both months being hit with higher energy prices. The Labor Department reported Friday, March 12, 2021, that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers. increased by 0.5% last month following a record jump of 1.3% in January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)