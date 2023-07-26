DeSantis appointees reach deal with Disney World's firefighters, capping years of negotiations

FILE - Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board of Supervisors listen to special general counsel Daniel Langley outline a resolution to invalidate Disney's final agreement with the previous board, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, April 26, 2023. After more than four years of contentious negotiations, the board of Walt Disney World's governing district now made up of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees approved a contract for its firefighters on Wednesday, July 26, and also proposed reducing property taxes. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)