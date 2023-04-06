Are robot waiters the future? Some restaurants think so

Li Zhai of the Noodle Topia restaurant points out features on his BellaBot robot, Monday, March 20, 2023 in Madison Heights, Mich. Zhai was having trouble finding staff for the restaurant in the summer of 2021, so he bought a robot which was so successful he added two more. With the robots, Zhai only needs three workers to do the same volume of business that five or six people used to handle. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)