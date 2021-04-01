Calgary home sales soar 147% in March amid low interest rates, savings: CREB

CALGARY - The Calgary Real Estate Board says March home sales hit a level not seen in a decade as low lending rates and more savings continued to impact the market.
The board says sales for the month amounted to 2,903, a 147 per cent increase from the 1,174 sales in the same month the year before.
CREB says that made the month's sales the highest the market has seen since 2007.
The benchmark price in March rose to $441,900, an almost seven per cent jump from last year's $414,800.
The board says new listings for the month totalled 4,437, up about 83 per cent from 2,418 last March.
Inventory, however, slid to 5,416 homes from 5,863 in the year prior. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.