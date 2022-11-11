UN, Russia hold talks on extending wartime grain deal

FILE - A dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, Aug. 9, 2022. Top Russian and U.N. officials held talks in Switzerland on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 to try to iron out the extension of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments and Russian food and fertilizer exports, with just over a week left before the wartime agreement meant to ease a global food crisis is set to expire. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)