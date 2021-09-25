Gucci launches Vault vintage site during Milan Fashion Week

People gather inside the Gucci unveiled new on-line concept store, called Gucci Vault, featuring refurbished vintage Gucci pieces and collections by young designers. The project was presented in Dazio del Ponente in Milan's Parco Sempione, where a sampling of the items on sale were displayed during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)