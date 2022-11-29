Millennial Money: 4 reasons for thrift store gifts this year

FILE - In this June 9, 2021, file photo, a sign announces that a Goodwill store is open in Santa Monica, Calif. Thrifting is hot, and Goodwill finds are cool again. But while we’re thrilled to find the perfect throwback tee for our own closet, gifting used goods still carries a stigma for some. It shouldn’t. Secondhand gifts are better for your wallet, your community and the environment. Buying a thrifted sweatshirt, jacket or vase keeps it from landing in a heap at the dump. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)