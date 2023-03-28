Greek prime minister calls general election for May 21

FILE - Greek Prime Ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis looks on as he waits for the arrival of Cyprus' new President Nikos Christodoulides before their meeting in Athens, on March 13, 2023. Prime Minister Mitsotakis late Tuesday, March 22, said he would hold elections in May ‒ a month later than initially expected ‒ but did not give an exact date. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)