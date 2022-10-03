Calgary home sales in September down nearly 12 per cent from year ago mark

Houses for sale in a new subdivision in Airdrie, Alta., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The Calgary Real Estate Board says home sales in the Alberta city for September were down nearly 12 per cent compared with the same month last year. The board says home sales totalled 1,901 for the month as sales of detached homes fell 23 per cent compared with a year ago and sales of semi-detached homes pulled back 27 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh