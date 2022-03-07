Minneapolis teachers set to strike; St. Paul works out deal

Erin Zielinski sits for a portrait at her home on Monday March 7, 2022, in Minneapolis. Zielinski, who has a daughter in first grade in a Minneapolis elementary school, is among parents who will have to figure out what to do with their children if teachers in Minneapolis go on strike as early as Tuesday over wages, class sizes and mental health services for students. Teachers in nearby St. Paul are also weighing a possible strike. (AP Photo/Doug Glass)