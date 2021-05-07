OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's April employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 8.1 per cent (7.5)
Employment rate: 59.6 per cent (60.3)
Participation rate: 64.9 per cent (65.2)
Number unemployed: 1,640,300 (1,516,700)
Number working: 18,627,200 (18,834,300)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 16.1 per cent (14.0)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.6 per cent (6.6)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.0 per cent (6.2)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021 and was generated automatically.