'Mom, can I buy stocks?' Teachable moments from GameStop

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, in the Manhattan borough of New York. The recent GameStop frenzy provided what parents and educators call a teachable moment - an opportunity that presents itself to lend a little insight. The Associated Press talked to a few parents and financial experts for their tips, and included in their advice was teaching kids early on about money, keeping the discussions simple but interesting and letting kids practice investing. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)