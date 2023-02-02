Started a side hustle? Seek expert advice to avoid tax season headaches

Ottawa husband-and-wife duo Fletcher Gailey-Snell and Ashley Faragher, shown in a handout photo, have turned Fletcher’s nature illustrations into a thriving side hustle, selling apparel, wall art, greeting cards and more. With gig work, freelancing and self-employment becoming an increasingly common way for Canadians to earn extra income, experts say be aware of the tax implications of starting a side hustle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fletch Robbins **MANDATORY CREDIT**