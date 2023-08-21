John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe Systems, dies at age 82

FILE - Co-founder and retired CEO of Adobe Systems Inc. John Warnock stands next to a window of color panes that represent the color swatches in their program PhotoShop at Adobe headquarters in San Jose, Calif., May 9, 2001. Warnock, the inventor of the PDF and Adobe Systems co-founder died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, the software company said. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)