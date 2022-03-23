Outdoor Retailer show moving to Utah despite boycott threats

FILE - A ski boot appears on a display at the Salomon booth at the opening of the Outdoor Retailers and Snow Show in the Colorado Convention Center, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Denver. The Outdoor Retailer trade show is moving the event from Denver back to Salt Lake City in 2023 despite threats from big-name recreation companies and an environmental group to boycott the event over the move. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)