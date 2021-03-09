Russia to make Sputnik V vaccine in Italy; a 1st in EU

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, a medical worker injects a woman with a dose of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at the Palacio de los Deportes, in the Iztacalco borough of Mexico City. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)