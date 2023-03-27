Lettuce prices likely to rise again amid California flooding, experts say

Flooding due to months of rain in California is delaying the planting of lettuce crops, and those in the industry say prices of the popular leafy green will likely be high in the spring and summer in the latest example of how extreme weather is making our food chain more vulnerable. In this Jan. 31, 2012 photo, a farm worker carries heads of romaine lettuce in the lettuce fields near Holtville, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Gregory Bull