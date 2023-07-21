The Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit over unpaid legal bills

FILE - Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen speaks to reporters after a second day of testimony before a grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president's behalf on March 15, 2023, in New York. Donald Trump’s company and Cohen have settled a lawsuit over Cohen’s claims that he was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after getting entangled in investigations into the former president. Lawyers for the two sides told the judge they had reached a settlement during a court hearing Friday, July 21, in Manhattan, just as Cohen’s 2019 lawsuit was slated to go to trial Monday in a Manhattan state court. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)